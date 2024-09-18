Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.25

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 16644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after buying an additional 50,727 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 510,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 476,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 26.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 28,516 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. 16.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

