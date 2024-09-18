Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.25

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 16644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
