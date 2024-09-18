NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 792.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 696.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757,065 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 829.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,820,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $14,606,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $13,419,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,655,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,592,139.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total value of $13,419,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,655,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,592,139.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,845,633 shares of company stock worth $465,330,122. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $115.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

