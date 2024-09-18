NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 829.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,160,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,820,576,000 after buying an additional 34,678,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,814,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $12,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,288,862 shares in the company, valued at $671,632,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,980,333,370.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,845,633 shares of company stock valued at $465,330,122 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $115.59 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.88 and its 200-day moving average is $106.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

