Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 418,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,685,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

OTLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.05 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $572.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.66 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. Analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,342,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 188,512 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Oatly Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,603,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 834,947 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in Oatly Group by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,024,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,847 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in Oatly Group by 430.8% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,874 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oatly Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 429,270 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

