Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.20

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.20 and last traded at $41.17, with a volume of 781912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NCP Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 297.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 77.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

