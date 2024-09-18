OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.26

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.26 and last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.13). OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

