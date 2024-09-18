OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.26

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.26 and last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
View Our Latest Analysis on OMV Aktiengesellschaft
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.6 %
OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.13). OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OMV Aktiengesellschaft
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.