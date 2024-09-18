One Capital Management LLC Acquires 425 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

HYXF opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.99 and a twelve month high of $47.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

