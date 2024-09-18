One Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Clorox by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,382,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Clorox by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Clorox by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

CLX stock opened at $164.69 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 85.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

