One Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,994,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after buying an additional 227,252 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 392.0% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 254,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,386,000 after buying an additional 203,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,581,000 after buying an additional 181,531 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $308.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.34 and its 200 day moving average is $292.53. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $310.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

