One Capital Management LLC Buys 230 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,133,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML stock opened at $805.69 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $887.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $943.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

