One Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 1,340.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,217,000 after purchasing an additional 434,789 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,402,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 63.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after purchasing an additional 268,677 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 22.6% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,325,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,181,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,367,000 after purchasing an additional 201,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $162.75 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICE

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.