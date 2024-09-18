One Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 1,340.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,217,000 after purchasing an additional 434,789 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,402,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 63.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after purchasing an additional 268,677 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 22.6% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,325,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,181,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,367,000 after purchasing an additional 201,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NICE stock opened at $162.75 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.36.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
