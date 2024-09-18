One Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,632 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13,920.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 238.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $121.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.45. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $122.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

