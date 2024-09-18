One Capital Management LLC Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. TD Cowen increased their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Melius Research increased their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.