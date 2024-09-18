One Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 789,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 104,202 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 791,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 64,914 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 891,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

