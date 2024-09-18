One Capital Management LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 353,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,961,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,314 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $44.64.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.