One Capital Management LLC Invests $382,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital CS Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $417.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.01. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $419.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.