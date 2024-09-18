One Capital Management LLC Invests $725,000 in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOMP. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000.
SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:KOMP opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.39. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77.
About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF
The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.
