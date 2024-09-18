One Capital Management LLC Invests $840,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $551.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

