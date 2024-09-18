One Capital Management LLC Purchases 696 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 563,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 509,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 305,015 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,424,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 285,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 120,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.84.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.