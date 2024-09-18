One Capital Management LLC Purchases 980 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,910.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of NULV opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

