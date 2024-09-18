One Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KKR opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $128.79. The company has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

