One Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,711 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after buying an additional 196,272 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 216,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 113,607 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $59.66.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

