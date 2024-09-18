One Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 755 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Equinix by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $864.33 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $815.81 and its 200-day moving average is $792.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.71.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

