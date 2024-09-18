One Capital Management LLC Sells 3,164 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

ICF opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

