One Capital Management LLC Sells 615 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

