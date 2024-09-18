One Capital Management LLC Takes $790,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $483.32 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $496.18. The company has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.24, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

