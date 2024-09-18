One Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

