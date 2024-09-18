ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 4,820.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,470 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of ONE Gas worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $30,395,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,058,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,317,000 after acquiring an additional 366,363 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,598,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,590,000 after acquiring an additional 272,923 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $16,939,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,657,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE OGS opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.73.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.