One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.74

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 26685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $595.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

Insider Activity

In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $83,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,200.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $83,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,200.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 9,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 387,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,455.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,714 shares of company stock valued at $709,258. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

