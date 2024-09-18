OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Trading Up 3.9%

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 138,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 391,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Get OneSpan alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSPN

OneSpan Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. OneSpan had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Quarry LP increased its stake in OneSpan by 860.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 2,952.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.