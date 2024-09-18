OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock Price Up 4.7%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.60. 73,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 84,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPAL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded OPAL Fuels from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

The stock has a market cap of $638.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $70.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 86,531 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 167,940 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

