Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.69.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $123.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

