Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Avantor by 2,003.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 5,773.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVTR opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

