Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,432,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 30.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 425,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 98,326 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 79,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 55,226 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

COLD stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.