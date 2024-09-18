Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,281 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $138.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

