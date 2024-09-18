Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 282.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,088,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 37,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,157,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,501,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,698.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.44. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,401.01 and a 12 month high of $1,899.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,753.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,762.78.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

