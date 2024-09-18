Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.73 Million Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,563,000 after acquiring an additional 38,791 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 484,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 420,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 388,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after buying an additional 93,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

