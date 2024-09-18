Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,254 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schneider National worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schneider National by 76.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 122,077 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 4,602.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 135,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 132,973 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 244.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 49,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNDR. Benchmark increased their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

