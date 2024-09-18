Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,490 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 56.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 62,547 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 131,068 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 1.8 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

