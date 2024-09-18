Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 647 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in PowerSchool by 106.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in PowerSchool by 111.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 15,274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PWSC shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie cut PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.02.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -94.90 and a beta of 1.05.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $191.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,295 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $28,917.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,763.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PowerSchool news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $28,917.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,555 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,763.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 29,740 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $664,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,685,927 shares in the company, valued at $37,646,749.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,790 shares of company stock worth $3,155,772. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

