Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 870 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 32.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Littelfuse by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 43.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 48,890 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.8% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.75.

LFUS stock opened at $254.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.09 and a 200 day moving average of $249.90. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,328 shares of company stock worth $4,437,986 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

