Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,240,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,537,000 after acquiring an additional 364,298 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 384,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 218,023 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after buying an additional 176,990 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after buying an additional 170,970 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

