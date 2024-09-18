Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 530 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $1,130,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,808.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $1,130,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $40,808.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,597.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,522 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,474 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $345.02 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $366.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.