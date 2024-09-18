Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CF Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after buying an additional 40,721 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after buying an additional 121,272 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after buying an additional 40,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.91. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

