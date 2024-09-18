Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $272,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $177.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

