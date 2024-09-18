Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 226,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

CEF stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

