Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.30% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ SOXQ opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.80 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
