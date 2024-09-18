Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 223.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,659.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after buying an additional 468,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total transaction of $173,478.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,226,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,226,148.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $3,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,113 shares of company stock valued at $10,237,521 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $274.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.06 and a 200-day moving average of $291.01. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $227.05 and a one year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

