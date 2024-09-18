Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.82.

OHI opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

