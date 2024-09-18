Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 141.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,581 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 3,676,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,690,000 after purchasing an additional 351,363 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,240,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,002,000 after purchasing an additional 590,788 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 895.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,551,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,488,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,882,000 after purchasing an additional 335,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

CGCP stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.1134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.